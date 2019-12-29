Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 23:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says
"This is terrorism, it is domestic terrorism," Cuomo told reporters. "This is terrorism, it is domestic terrorism," Cuomo told reporters. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York's governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism. Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles (48 km) north of New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo met on Sunday with victims who had been attending the Hanukkah celebration at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg.

"This is terrorism, it is domestic terrorism," Cuomo told reporters. "These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence, generate fear based on race, color, creed." He said he wanted New York to become the first U.S. state to have a domestic terrorism law.

Authorities said the suspect, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas from Greenwood Lake, New York, was arrested in Manhattan after fleeing the site of the attack in the small town of Monsey by car. He was arraigned on five counts of attempted murder and ordered held on $5 million bails, Ramapo town supervisor Michael Specht said on Twitter. Thomas is due back in court on Jan. 3.

ORTHODOX ENCLAVE

According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face partially covered with a scarf when he stabbed five people, two of whom were in critical condition.

"One of the rabbi's children was also stabbed," Gestetner told reporters. One witness who was at the rabbi's home said he began praying for his life when he saw the assailant remove a large knife from a case.

"It was about the size of a broomstick," Aron Kohn told the New York Times. Roughly a third of the population of Rockland County is Jewish, including a large enclave of Orthodox Jews who live in secluded communities.

Another attack took place in Monsey in November when a man walking to a synagogue was stabbed multiple times, according to media reports. The attack on the party, which was attended by dozens of people, followed a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City and surrounding areas.

New York City's police department said on Friday it was stepping up patrols in heavily Jewish neighborhoods.

'VICIOUS ATTACK'

Saturday's violence in Rockland County was at least the 10th anti-Semitic incident in the New York and New Jersey area in the last week, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization. They included a 65-year-old man who was reportedly punched and kicked by an assailant yelling an anti-Semitic slur in Manhattan on Monday and attacks on two other men in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Those incidents came after six people were killed during a shooting rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey earlier this month. Earlier this year, a gunman killed a female rabbi and wounded three people during Sabbath services at Congregation Chabad in Poway, near San Diego, on the last day of Passover in April 2019.

Six months before that, a gunman killed 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned "recent displays of antisemitism including the vicious attack at the home of a rabbi in Monsey," at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting.

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah commemorates the 2nd century B.C. victory of Judah Maccabee and his followers in a revolt against armies of the Seleucid Empire. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council posted a video on social media that showed the rabbi in Monsey and his followers continue their celebrations at the synagogue next door, after the attack in his home.

It gave a rough translation of the lyrics they sang: "The grace of God did not end and his mercy did not leave us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Cricket-Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday there were no real rules for how the U.S. Senate should run its impeachment trial and that the chamber could choose to hear witnesses and evidenc...

UPDATE 1-Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorism attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.Russian news age...

UPDATE 1-Airport strike prompts cancellation of flights to and from Portugal's capital

A three-day strike by workers at Lisbon airport led to the cancellation of several flights this weekend, with more likely before the auction ends on Sunday, the workers union and Portuguese airport authority said. EasyJet, Brussels Airlines...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

American Mikaela Shiffrin equalled compatriot Lindsey Vonns record for most womens World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the giant slalom event for the 43rd time in Lienz, Austria on SundayICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK NHL notebook S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019