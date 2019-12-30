Left Menu
Four arrested in USD 1 billion-plus cocaine seizure in Uruguay

  • Montevideo
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 00:29 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 00:21 IST
The arrests took place on Saturday, news outlets reported. Authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed into cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, said Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez. Image Credit: ANI

Four people were arrested for possible ties to the more than USD 1 billion worth of cocaine seized in recent days in Uruguay, the largest drug bust in the history of the South American country. The arrests took place on Saturday, news outlets reported. Authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed into cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, said Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez. Rodríguez did not say where the drug was headed.

Multiple news outlets, without citing sources, reported it was destined for Africa. The men accused of exporting the drug operate a soybean business, the Uruguayan customs agency said Friday.

As officials investigated further, they discovered another cocaine stash of more than 1.3 kilos at a rural property linked to the suspects. Uruguay, a country of just 3.4 million inhabitants, has recently arrived on the world stage as a transit point for the international drug trade.

In August, 4.6 tons of cocaine were confiscated in Hamburg, Germany, inside a container that had shipped from Montevideo. The customs director in Uruguay resigned shortly after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

