UPDATE 3-At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person who they believed to be the shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition. The scene was secure, they added. Two of the people died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local emergency services MedStar. Two more people sustained minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, she said.

It was unclear if the shooter was one of the two who died. The incident took place in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service. "Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life."

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News. "You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," witness Isabel Arreola told CBS 11.

