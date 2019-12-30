2 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting

Two people died and one person sustained critical injuries in a shooting at a church in White Settlement of Texas, officials said. According to the authorities, police responded to reports of a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday around 10:00 am local time.

At least two people were found dead at the scene, MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty said. A third person was undergoing treatment for critical injuries, she said. MedStar is ambulance service. Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department said the situation has "stabilized" and there was no active threat to the community.

Police believe the suspected gunman is among the three who were shot, Drivdahl said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting an "evil act of violence".

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said. White Settlement is a suburb about 15 minutes west of downtown Fort Worth.

The shooting comes more than two years after a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs -- a community about 300 miles away from White Settlement -- killing at least 26 people.

