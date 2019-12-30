Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis, who was one of the prominent faces of civil rights movement in the 1960s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, his office said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 06:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 06:12 IST
Civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis, who was one of the prominent faces of civil rights movement in the 1960s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, his office said on Sunday. The 79-year-old civil rights icon will undergo treatment for it, the office said citing CNN.

"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement. "This month, in a routine medical visit and subsequent tests, doctors discovered stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed," he said, adding that he is "clear-eyed" about the severity of the diagnosis.

"Doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance," Lewis further said. The Democrat leader has represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, since being first elected back in 1986.

A protege of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis had participated in the March on Washington in 1963 and played a crucial role in the civil rights movement to end legalised racial segregation in the US. He has been bestowed with several honorary degrees and is the recipient of numerous awards from eminent national and international institutions, including the US' highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Jones' pick-6 lifts Falcons over Bucs in OT

Deion Jones returned a Jameis Winston interception 27 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to give the visiting Atlanta Falcons the 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sundays regular-season finale. ...

Gilgeous-Alexander fuels Thunder past Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career best with 32 points -- including the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining -- as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 98-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chris Paul scored 20 o...

NFL-Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitc...

Dense fog blanketed Delhi cantonment area on Monday

As the dense fog and cold wave conditions continued to engulf the national capital, flight operations would be affected on Monday. The dense fog covered Delhis cantonment area and a minimum temperature of 2.5C was recorded in the national c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019