Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday. Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.

The passenger went overboard the Norwegian Jewel at about 7:00 pm on Sunday near Napier on the east coast of the North Island. In a statement issued to New Zealand news media, the Norwegian Cruise Line said CCTV footage and witness statements indicated the man "deliberately jumped" off the ship.

"Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time," the shipping line said. It was not immediately known whether the missing man had traveling companions or was on his own.

