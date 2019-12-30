Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two dead in Texas church shooting; shooter killed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:35 IST
Two dead in Texas church shooting; shooter killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A gunmen pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on worshippers at a church during Sunday service in Texas, killing two persons before being fatally shot by an armed members of the congregation, the authorities said. The shooting took place at about 11:50 am (local time), during the morning service on Sunday. The service was being live-streamed on social media.

According to the authorities, the gunman pulled out a shotgun at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, and begun firing. The two churchgoers who were shot, died later in a hospital, police said.

Video footage showed the gunman stand up and speak to a man nearby, who gestured at another parishioner. The gunman then fired at the man he gestured toward. The gunman fired again, at the man he had spoken to, before a member of the congregation acting as a security guard returned fire with a shotgun, immediately felling the attacker.

Several other parishioners also produced handguns and trained them on the attacker. Their actions, described as "heroic" by the Texas Department of Public Safety, brought a quick end to the attack that remained under investigation on Sunday night.

The authorities have not provided information about a possible motive. "This team responded quickly and within six seconds, the shooting was over. Two of the parishioners who were volunteers of the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving untold number of lives," said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The security team at the church is made up of volunteers from the church's membership who are licensed to carry firearms. "They saved a lot of lives today because this thing would have been a massacre otherwise," witnesses said.Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "an evil act of violence".

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," he said in a statement. The shooting comes more than two years after a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs -- a community about 300 miles away from White Settlement -- killing at least 26 people.

In September, a new law came into effect in Texas that allowed licensed handgun owners to carry weapons in places of worship. The state has seen a number of deadly shootings this year.

In August, 22 people died and 24 were wounded at a Walmart store in El Paso. The same month a gunman killed seven and wounded 20 at Odessa-Midland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...

BEML stock up by 2 pc after MoU with IRCON International

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd gained by two per cent on Monday after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with IRCON International Ltd to explore opportunities in the overseas market. The pact is aimed at prom...

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA out...

Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinemas highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019