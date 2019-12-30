Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania outraged by Chinese tourist's removal of HK cross

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vilnius
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:17 IST
Lithuania outraged by Chinese tourist's removal of HK cross
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lithuania officials have condemned the actions of a Chinese tourist who removed a cross expressing support for the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement from the Baltic country's top religious heritage site. In a video that came to the Lithuanian public's attention over the weekend, a woman is seen taking the wooden cross from its place at the Hill of Crosses, a pilgrimage site adorned with tens of thousands of crosses.

"We have done a good thing today. Our motherland is great," the woman is heard saying in the video, which was originally posted on Instagram in November after she threw the cross away. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius condemned the woman's action in a tweet that called it a "shameful, disgraceful act of vandalism" and said such behavior "can't and won't be tolerated".

The incident does not seem to be isolated. A photo posted online shows graffiti on another cross dated later in November. The graffiti read, "Hope all cockroaches soon rest in peace. Hope HK can return to peace." Police have launched an investigation into both incidents at the site in northern Lithuania once visited by Pope John Paul II, who declared it a place of hope, peace, love and sacrifice.

The Hill of Crosses, which has been used by Catholic pilgrims and Lithuanian patriots for centuries, also features ten of thousands of effigies and rosaries along with crosses of various sizes. Successive Russian regimes occupying Lithuania attempted to demolish the site several times during the 19th and 20th centuries, but new crosses were erected and today it's one of Lithuania's top tourist destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group...

Bilawal seeks MQM's support to topple Imran Khan government

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQMP an equal number of ministries in the Sindh provincial Cabinet if the party breaks off its alliance to topple the government o...

Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention, NC welcomes move

Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The leaders belonging to the Nati...

U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Iraqi PM says

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned air strikes by the United States on several bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq and said the attack would have consequences.The prime minister described the Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019