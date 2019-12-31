Left Menu
Texas church shooting suspect identified

  • PTI
  • Houston
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 02:30 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 01:59 IST
Texas church shooting suspect identified
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TwitterMoments)

The suspect who killed two people at a church in White Settlement of Texas before being gunned down by security has been identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a River Oaks resident who had a lengthy criminal record. Kinnunen opened fire on worshippers at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, during Sunday service, killing two people before being fatally shot by the head of church security.

He had ties to the Fort Worth area but also lived in several states and has been homeless at times, records show. His criminal record includes arrests and convictions in several states, authorities said. According to officials, Kinnunen had ties to the church and had been there before, but he was not well known by churchgoers. A motive for the shooting has not been made public.

MedStar spokesperson Macara Trusty said one person died at the scene of the shooting and one died en route to the hospital. Hospital officials confirmed that one of these victims was the shooter. MedStar is an ambulance service. The third victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, according to White Settlement Police Chief J P Bevering.

One victim was identified as deacon Anton "Tony" Wallace (64). The second victim was identified as another deacon, Richard White. At around 10:57 am local time on Sunday, multiple police, ATF, FBI and EMS units had reported to the scene. The church was live-streaming the service on its YouTube channel.

The horrific video shows a man firing off two shots while church-goers ducked under their seats in fear. The video, which has since been removed, also showed an armed security guard, identified as Jack Wilson, taking down Kinnunen with a single shot.

