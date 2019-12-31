Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman in Texas church, victims identified as local men

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 02:28 IST
Gunman in Texas church, victims identified as local men

The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before being shot dead by parishioners, was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in the nearby town of River Oaks, state officials said on Monday. His two victims killed at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, were identified as Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth and Richard White, 67, also of River Oaks, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A live video caught the terrifying moment when the gunman stood next to the pews wearing a dark hood and started firing a long gun before members of the church's volunteer security team shot him in the church located in a suburb northwest of Fort Worth. "A man entered the church and sat with parishioners. During the service, the man removed a shotgun from his person and fired the weapon," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

"The gunman has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, from River Oaks," the statement said. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told reporters on Monday the shooter had been to the church several times in the past and may have been mentally ill, but authorities were still investigating a possible motive.

"They welcome people who are transient or homeless into their church. They welcomed this guy into their church," Paxton said. CRIMINAL RECORD

Local TV station NBC DFW, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, said Kinnunen had a criminal record that included charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman did not immediately confirm that. The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the suspected shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition on Sunday. Two, including the suspect, died en route to the hospital, said Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local emergency services provider MedStar, said in a phone interview. The third died later, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Two more people sustained minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, Trusty said. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick praised the church's volunteer security guards for taking down the shooter.

"Because of the quick action of these two men, this evil event was over in six seconds," he said in a statement issued on Sunday. One of the two guards said in a Facebook post that he was acting against evil. "The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church," he said.

Patrick said a new state law allowing concealed carry in places of worship enabled the parishioners to stop the gunman. The law, which took effect in September, was passed in the wake of a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017 that left 26 dead. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the law and encouraged other states to allow citizens to carry concealed weapons for defense in case of active shooters. Gun control advocates and some religious leaders have criticized such laws, arguing that weapons have no place in houses of worship.

"I do hope that through this tragedy, more churches will prepare the way this church did, not just in Texas but really across the nation," Paxton said. "This is the model for the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soyabean

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, cornChinas agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genet...

Washington says Baghdad failed to 'protect' Americans

Washington has accused the Iraqi authorities of having failed to protect US interests, the day after deadly American airstrikes against a pro-Iran group sparked anger. At least 25 fighters were killed in Sunday nights attacks, which were in...

JDU, BJP relationship is well tested and more than two decades old: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Monday that except for the few years the relationship between BJP and JDU is well tested and more than two-decades-old. Except for the few years, the relationship of mutual trust between...

Russia, Ukraine sign deal for gas transit to Europe

Russia and Ukraine have signed a five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.The deal was sealed before the current agreement expires on Dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019