Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker in Cameroon port
Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker in the Cameroonian port of Limbe on Tuesday and abducted eight seamen, Greece's merchant marine ministry said. The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady, including one, a Greek national, who was injured, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Athens
- Greek
- Cameroonian
- Limbe
- Filipinos
ALSO READ
Gold artifacts found in Bronze Age tombs could shed new light on Greek civilisation
Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on island of Samos
Greek parliament approves 2020 budget, projects stronger growth
Greek wine goes back to basics to resist climate change
Greek top court suspends decision to extradite Russian cybercrime suspect