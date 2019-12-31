Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker in Cameroon port

Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker in the Cameroonian port of Limbe on Tuesday and abducted eight seamen, Greece's merchant marine ministry said. The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady, including one, a Greek national, who was injured, the ministry said in a statement.

