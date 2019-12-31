Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy comndemn air strikes

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

U.S. forces carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

