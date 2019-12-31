Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Festive cheer in short supply as Hong Kong activists stage New Year protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Festive cheer in short supply as Hong Kong activists stage New Year protests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong protesters marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, while police were out in force across the city to quell any unrest. As evening fell, dozens of protesters dropped flowers near the Prince Edward metro station, which was the scene of some of the most violent clashes with the police this summer.

Demonstrators plan a giant human chain later on as well as late-night demonstrations dubbed "Suck the Eve" in the downtown bar and entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong and the picturesque Victoria Harbour. Wong, a 22-year-old freelance photographer who gave only his last name, said he did not feel like celebrating New Year.

"I can't even celebrate my birthday. I choose to stand here because at least we can chant a little and it feels like I'm with family," he said. The protests began in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Many streets were decorated with Christmas lights and other seasonal paraphernalia, but the mood on Tuesday was less than festive as officers in riot gear patrolled the busiest areas. In a prime shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui area popular with tourists, dozens of protesters chanted pro-democracy slogans and riot police stopped people to search their backpacks.

Authorities have canceled the popular midnight fireworks for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. The fireworks usually draw thousands of locals and tourists to the harbor front and the countdown is broadcast worldwide.

They will be replaced with "Symphony of Lights", a multimedia light show involving projections on the city's tallest skyscrapers at the stroke of midnight. The facade of the waterside Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre was turned into a giant countdown clock.

"Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time is my New Year wish," said 30-year-old Calvin, who attended a central lunchtime rally. CARRIE LAM'S RESOLUTION

In a New Year's Eve video message, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said more than six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub had caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment, and rage. "Let's start in 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can begin again, together," said Lam in the 3-minute address.

"Hong Kong people have resolved many difficulties before. With our resilience and wisdom, I believe we can once again overcome our current challenges and rebuild Hong Kong." Police say they have arrested nearly 6,500 people since the protests began escalating in what is the worst political crisis faced by the city in decades.

On Jan. 1, tens of thousands of people are expected to join a major pro-democracy march, after it received police approval to proceed. The previous such march by organizers, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), in early December, drew an estimated 800,000 people.

The New Year demonstrations follow a pick-up in clashes since Christmas Eve when riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters following scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district. "On New Year's Day, we need to show our solidarity ... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong's future," said CHRF leader Jimmy Sham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwals mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday. The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone t...

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the worlds greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earths biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019