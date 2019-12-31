Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan starts health cards for trans people to improve care

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:29 IST
Pakistan starts health cards for trans people to improve care
Flag of Pakistan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people on Tuesday as a way to lessen health care discrimination. Trans people have often been denied treatment in Pakistan because doctors could not decide whether to treat them in a male or female ward and have even died for lack of care.

The government plans to set up separate wards in hospitals around the country for transgender patients, according to Dr. Zafar Mirza, a special aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan for health services. Pakistan — a conservative, majority Muslim nation — officially recognized transgender as a third gender in 2012.

Yet transgender people are still largely confined to the margins of society, often taunted in public, ostracized by family and targeted in violent attacks. Most transgender people in Pakistan are forced to survive by begging, dancing or prostitution.

Sex reassignment surgery requires a court order, family approval, a psychiatrist's note, and a medical recommendation. The Supreme Court ordered the government to list transgender as a third gender on ID cards, and the national agency responsible for issuing them will also handle the new health cards.

The health ministry will immediately start giving health cards to all transgender people who are registered, said Dr. Mirza. He said anyone who wants to change the listing on their ID to transgender will have a "one-time option" to do so.

He didn't specify how long that period would last. Speaking to reporters in the capital of Islamabad, he stressed that the government is legally responsible for ensuring all citizens' rights, including access to healthcare nationwide.

Transgender people face greater peril in more conservative areas of Pakistan, where Islamic extremists associate them with homosexuality and prostitution. But there are also signs of progress. In 2018, Marvia Malik made history by becoming Pakistan's first transgender newscaster at just 21 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...

Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said the postmortem report of the 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a paddy field in Nabarangpur district on November 13, said that she was not raped as alleged, but murdered. DIG Southern Range Satyabr...

BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

The BJP may announce its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls in the first week of January, party sources said on Tuesday. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to corner the BJP over the leadership issues in its Delhi u...

Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATESKerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law ThiruvananthapuramNew Delhi The Kerala Assembly on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019