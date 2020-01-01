Riot in Venezuela prison leaves at least 10 inmates dead: NGO

Gang fighting at a prison in Venezuela left at least 10 prisoners dead, an NGO has reported.

At least four grenades were detonated in the clashes Monday evening at the Cabimas prison in the northwestern state of Zulia, said the NGO, a human rights group called Una Ventana a la Libertad, on Tuesday.

Venezuelan authorities have not said anything about the rioting.

