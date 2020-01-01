Pompeo: 'Terrorists' behind US embassy attack in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the attack on the US embassy in Iraq was organized by terrorists, and he named those he said were behind it.

"The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali - and abetted by Iranian proxies - Hadi al-Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad," Pompeo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tweet included photos that Pompeo said showed all four men outside the US embassy, which was stormed Tuesday by pro-Iranian protesters enraged by US airstrikes against an Iranian backed militant group on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.