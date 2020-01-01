People News Roundup: UK's Prince William launches prize to solve top environmental challenges

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth's biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the "most prestigious environmental prize in history", will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Hard cheese? French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision. Marc Veyrat, 69, took the Michelin Guide to court in September demanding that it explain why it had stripped him of one of his three stars a year after awarding it.

Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. YouTube announced on Tuesday that Bieber's first ever documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," will launch on the video platform on Jan. 27.

