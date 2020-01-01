Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palmbeach
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 17:08 IST
Trump suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, "We're going to protect our families, we're going to protect our children, and we're going to protect the industry." Trump was vague about what the plan would entail but suggested "certain flavors" in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market "for a period of time." The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, such as those sold by Juul and NJOY.

E-cigarette pods formulated to taste as tobacco or menthol would still be allowed. The Journal also reported that tank-based vaping systems, which are less popular among teenagers, would still allow users to custom-mix flavors.

The Journal report cited anonymous "people familiar with the matter." In September, Trump and his top health officials said they would soon sweep virtually all flavored e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to young children and teens.

But that effort stalled after vaping lobbyists pushed back and White House advisers told Trump the ban could cost him votes with adults who vape. Beginning in May, All e-cigarettes will need to undergo FDA review.

Only those that can demonstrate a benefit for US public health will be permitted to stay on the market. On Tuesday, Trump suggested a ban of flavored e-cigarettes might be temporary.

"Hopefully, if everything's safe, they're going to be going very quickly back onto the market," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he was hosting a New Year's Eve party. "People have died from this, they died from vaping," the Republican president said.

"We think we understand why. But we're doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully, everything will be back on the market very, very shortly." But the FDA had already announced that starting in May, all e-cigarettes will need to undergo a review.

And only those that can demonstrate a benefit for US public health will be permitted to stay on the market. In Florida, Trump added: "Look, vaping can be good from the standpoint — you look at the e-cigarettes, you stop smoking. If you can stop smoking, that's a big advantage. So, we think we're going to get it back on the market very, very quickly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest...

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Punjab: CM lauds marked improvement in several key sectors under SDGs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lauded the marked improvement in several key sectors under the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in the state, while calling for more aggressive efforts to boost performance in oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020