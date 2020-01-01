Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest

Hong Kong police said they had arrested "around 400" people on Wednesday after a massive New Year's Day pro-democracy rally saw clashes between police and hardcore protesters. The arrests were made for offenses including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons", senior superintendent Jim Ng said at a press conference, adding that police had asked for the rally to be terminated earlier than planned because of unrest.

Organizers claimed more than a million people participated in the rally.

