Chinese national arrested in Karachi for thrashing traffic constable
A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone, police said. The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.
According to police, traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone. This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.
However, some passerby stopped his car and handed the man over to police. An FIR has been filed against the man, who is currently in police custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
