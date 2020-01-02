ADVISORY-Alert on Wednesday about PBOC yuan mid-point was published in error

The alert on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 01:30:12 GMT about the PBOC yuan mid-point was published in error and is withdrawn. The Chinese central bank did not publish a mid-point reference rate on Wednesday, which was a public holiday.

