ADVISORY-Alert on Wednesday about PBOC yuan mid-point was published in error

  Updated: 02-01-2020 07:23 IST
  Created: 02-01-2020 07:06 IST
The alert on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 01:30:12 GMT about the PBOC yuan mid-point was published in error and is withdrawn. The Chinese central bank did not publish a mid-point reference rate on Wednesday, which was a public holiday.

