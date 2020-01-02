Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. YouTube announced on Tuesday that Bieber's first ever documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," will launch on the video platform on Jan. 27.

