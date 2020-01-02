Left Menu
Development News Edition

445 Bangladeshis returned from India in last 2 months: BGB chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:29 IST
445 Bangladeshis returned from India in last 2 months: BGB chief
The official seal of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's paramilitary force chief said on Thursday that a total of 445 Bangladeshi nationals returned from India in the last two months following the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the Indian government. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam disclosed the figure during a press briefing here.

"About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning home in November and December," Islam was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com. After verifying their identities through local representatives, BGB came to know that all the intruders are Bangladeshis, he added.

Last week, Islam visited India where he said that the creation of the NRC is completely an "internal affair" of India and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good. He said the BGB will continue to do its work of preventing illegal border crossings as per its mandate.

A BGB delegation, led by Islam, was on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with its counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF). The talks took place from December 26-29, during which a host of issues related to cross-border smuggling and activities of criminals and others along the 4,096-km-long front were discussed.

Responding to a question, Islam said, "No discussion was held at the conference over the (NRC) issue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes

U.S. stocks extended their rally into the new year, with all three major indexes hitting record highs on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving glob...

Shia Waqf Board chairman warns against PFI

Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi on Thursday alleged that the people associated with organisations like Popular Front of India PFI are using madrasas to shelter themselves. Many organisations like PFI are flourishing in Indi...

UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession

Doubts over Atlantias lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, sending the Italian infrastructure groups shares down nearly 3 after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the license could be revoked.Controlle...

Sena-Cong-NCP hold meeting over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation

A meeting of leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress is underway at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat here over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020