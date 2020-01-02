Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 witnesses testify against Saeed, his close aide in terror financing case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:46 IST
5 witnesses testify against Saeed, his close aide in terror financing case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five witnesses testified against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal on Thursday for their involvement in terror financing before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. The anti-terrorism court Lahore indicted Saeed and his close aides - Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Iqbal - on terror financing charges on December 11.

"The five witnesses testified against Saeed and Iqbal for their involvement in terror financing," a court official told PTI after hearing. He said a legal team of Saeed and Iqbal comprising advocates Naseerudin Nayar and Imran Fazal Gill cross examined the witnesses.

He said ATC-I Lahore Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta adjourned hearing till Friday and directed the prosecution to produce more witnesses. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police also produced the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, Iqbal, Abdul Salam, Abdul Rehman Makki, Muhammad Ashraf and the JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid in another case in ATC-II.

ATC-II Judge Muhammad Iqbal adjourned hearing till January 9 in that case. Strict security measures were taken in and outside the court premises before the appearance of the top JuD leaders. Journalists were not allowed to enter the court premises to cover the proceedings because of security issues.

The defence counsel had already taken a stance denying allegations against the JuD leaders as baseless and a result of international pressure on Pakistan government. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

The US has also welcomed Saeed's indictment, urging Islamabad to ensure a full prosecution and expeditious trial of the charges against him. The indictment followed growing international pressure on Pakistan to stop militant groups from collecting funds in the country and to take immediate action against those still involved in militant activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt issues fresh police transfer orders

The West Bengal government on Thursday dismissed its previous order through which it had named V Solomon Nesakumar as the new Joint CP of the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, and posted him as the DIG of Armed Police of Eastern Frontie...

Will talk to Centre over Maharashtra tableaux in R-Day parade if they didn't give permission: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that he will take up the issue with the Centre if the central government has denied permission to the tableaux from Maharashtra in the Republic Day parade. If the tableaux has been rejected be...

Prominent South Sudan economist, 30 others pardoned by President Kiir

South Sudans President Salva Kiir on Thursday pardoned dozens of prisoners including a prominent economist jailed for giving interviews to foreign media, saying it was a goodwill gesture to rejuvenate the countrys stalled peace process.In J...

Enhanced challenge in fire rescue op as portions of building collapse one after other

Scores of people gathered by the roadside outside a battery manufacturing unit at Peeragarhi here on Thursday to take pictures and make videos as fire fighters and disaster management personnel strived to control the damage caused by a mass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020