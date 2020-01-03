Military plane crashes after take off from Sudan's West Darfur -official, residents

A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from a military air base in Sudan's West Darfur, a senior air force official and local residents said. The base is in el-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, which has seen deadly clashes between ethnic groups in recent days.

The reasons for the crash were not immediately clear, and it was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft.

