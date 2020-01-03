At least 15 killed in Sudan's Darfur due to jet crash

At least 15 were killed in a cargo jet crash in Sudan's Darfur, soon after the plane took off from El Geneina airport here on Friday. According to media reports, "Antonov plane crashed after takeoff 5 kilometers away from El Geneina airport. The plane was transporting medical materials and medicines to Al-Helal Al-Ahmaz Society in Al-Geneina and on its way back it fell not far from the airport", as quoted Sputnik.

The accident occurred in the western Darfur region of the country which recently witnessed deadly clashes between local ethnic groups. The airplane was reportedly carrying three judges from the city of Zalingei and a UN staffer form the World Food Program, among other passengers.

The cause of the crash still unknown and will only be determined upon thorough investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

