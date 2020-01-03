Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Iran's foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. "The US' act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani... is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he added.

