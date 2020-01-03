Left Menu
Development News Edition

US killing of Iran general will 'increase tensions': Moscow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:08 IST
US killing of Iran general will 'increase tensions': Moscow
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moscow warned Friday that the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq would boost tensions across the Middle East. "The killing of Soleimani.... was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region," news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

"Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

BrightStar, a franchise partner of Carl's Jr plans to triple its footprint and seek investment in India

New Delhi India Jan 03 ANINewsVoir Indian FB industry is highly fragmented with 1.5 million eating outlets across the country, out of which close to 2,00,000 outlets form the organized segment is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 16 per ...

UPDATE 1-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9 last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival automakers in 2020.Fully electric cars made up 42.4 of sales in the...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies jump after U.S. air strike in Iraq

Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen jumped to their highest in months on Friday after U.S. air strikes on Baghdad airport killed a senior Iranian military official, stoking tensions in the Middle East.U.S. Treasuries, oil prices ...

Electric cars rise to record 42.4% market share in Norway in 2019

The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9 last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival automakers in 2020.Fully electric cars made up 42.4 of sales in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020