Avenging Soleimani responsibility of 'resistance' worldwide: Hezbollah

  • Beirut
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:22 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah group called Friday for the death in a US strike of top Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani to be avenged.

"Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

