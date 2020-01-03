Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 13-Iran promises to avenge U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Soleimani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:33 IST
UPDATE 13-Iran promises to avenge U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Soleimani
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran promised harsh revenge after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. Soleimani was a general who was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack.

Iran has been locked in a long conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following a U.S. air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis. The Pentagon said the "U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani" and that the strike was ordered by Trump to disrupt future Iranian attack plans.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Soleimani was killed in a drone strike. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said he was killed in an attack by U.S. helicopters. Concern about disruption to Middle East oil supplies pushed oil prices up nearly $3.

Khamenei said harsh revenge awaited the "criminals" who killed Soleimani. His death, though bitter, would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, he said. In a statement carried by state television, he called for three days of national mourning.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad urged all American citizens to depart Iraq immediately.] 'HEROES NEVER DIE'

Soleimani led the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards, and had a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq. Over two decades he had been at the forefront of projecting the Islamic Republic's military influence across the Middle East, acquiring celebrity status at home and abroad.

Iranian state television presenters wore black and broadcast footage of Soleimani peering through binoculars across a desert and greeting a soldier, and of Muhandis speaking to followers. President Hassan Rouhani said the assassination would make Iran more decisive in resisting the United States, while the Revolutionary Guards said anti-U.S. forces would exact revenge across the Muslim world.

Hundreds of Iranians marched toward Khamenei's compound in central Tehran to convey their condolences. "I am not a pro-regime person but I liked Soleimani. He was brave and he loved Iran, I am very sorry for our loss," said housewife Mina Khosrozadeh in Tehran.

In Soleimani's hometown, Kerman, people wearing black gathered in front of his father's house, crying as they listened to a recitation of verses from the Koran. "Heroes never die. It cannot be true. Qassem Soleimani will always be alive," said Mohammad Reza Seraj, a high school teacher.

Trump, who is facing impeachment charges, made no immediate comment but posted a picture of the U.S. flag on Twitter. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat and strong critic of the Republican president, said the attack was carried out without consultation with Congress and without authorization for the use of military force against Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the killings as a violation of the conditions of the U.S. military presence in Iraq and an act of aggression that breached Iraq's sovereignty and would lead to war. Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who portrays himself as a nationalist rejecting both Iranian and U.S. influence, ordered his followers to be ready to defend Iraq and urged all sides to behave wisely.

The Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad condemned what it called criminal U.S. aggression. Israel has long regarded Soleimani as a major threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Greece and Israeli Army Radio said the military had gone on heightened alert.

The slain commander's Quds Force, along with paramilitary proxies from Lebanon's Hezbollah to Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces grouping of Iran-backed militias - battle-hardened militias armed with missiles - has ample means to respond. In September, U.S. officials blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on oil installations of Saudi state energy giant Saudi Aramco.

Iran, for its part, has absorbed scores of airstrikes and missile attacks mainly carried out by Israel against its fighters and proxies in Syria and Iraq. LEGENDARY FIGURE

Analysts say Iran is likely to respond forcefully to the targeting of Soleimani, who had survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades. The Quds Force, tasked with carrying out operations beyond Iran's borders, shored up support for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad when he looked close to defeat in the civil war raging since 2011 and also helped militiamen defeat Islamic State in Iraq.

Soleimani became head of the force in 1998, after which he quietly strengthened Iran's ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria's government and Shi'ite militia groups in Iraq. Muhandis, who was killed with Soleimani, oversaw Iraq's PMF, an alliance of paramilitary groups mostly comprising Iran-backed Shi'ite militias that was formally integrated into Iraqi armed forces.

His Kataib Hezbollah militia, which received battlefield training from Lebanon's Hezbollah, has long targeted U.S. forces and was one of the earliest groups to send fighters to Syria to support Assad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reach 67-2 at lunch after winning toss

England lost opener Zak Crawley early and Dom Sibley just before lunch as they reached 67 for two wickets on the opening day of the second test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday. The 21-year-old Crawley, playing only his second tes...

UPDATE 1-Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Irans supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Friday, state media re...

Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh seized from 2 flyers

In two separate incidents,foreign cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh were seized from two planepassengers who had arrived here from Singapore on Friday,officials saidThe two, hailing from Kerala, were found carrying thecigarettes in 355 packets in...

Maha: Anurag Thakur hits out at Sonia, Rahul over CAA

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday challenged Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to point out one word in the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA that calls for taking away citizenship. Addressing a Press conference here, Thakur alleged that the mother-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020