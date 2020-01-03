Dozens of U.S. oil workers preparing to leave Iraq after air strike -sources

Dozens of U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the Iraqi oil city of Basra were preparing to leave the country on Friday, company sources told Reuters. The U.S. embassy in Baghdad urged all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the U.S. killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an airstrike.

The evacuation will not affect operations, production or exports, Iraqi oil officials said. (Reporting By Aref Mohammed, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

