Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN55 US-IRAN-2NDLD SOLEIMANI US kills top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad drone strike

Washington: General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq to protect American personnel abroad, the Pentagon announced on Friday, dramatically escalating hostilities between the arch-rivals and spiking tensions in the already volatile Persian Gulf region. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 AUS-MORRISON-INDIA VISIT Aus PM Morrison may cancel India visit from January 13 due to major bushfire crisis

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday indicated that he is likely to cancel his first official visit to India scheduled from January 13 amidst the catastrophic bushfire crisis in his country. By Natasha Chaku

FGN56 IRAN-QUDS-LD NEWCHIEF Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain Soleimani

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad. (AFP)

FGN51 PAK-UAE-LD AID UAE extends $200m aid to Pakistan for economic projects

Islamabad: The United Arab Emirates has extended USD 200 million aid to cash-strapped Pakistan for the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.By Sajjad Hussain

FGN50 LANKA-PREMADASA Premadasa takes over as Opposition leader in Sri Lanka's Parliament

Colombo: Sajith Premadasa, the United National Party (UNP) leader who lost to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the presidential election, formally took over as the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lankan Parliament on Friday.

FGN40 PAK-ARMY-BILL Pak govt, Opposition on same page over Army chief Gen Bajwa's extension

Islamabad: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the Opposition parties have reached a rare agreement over the proposed amendments to the Army Act to fix the tenure and extension of service of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a media report said on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN43 AUS-FIRE-LD EVACUATION Aus navy evacuates tourists, residents from fire-ravaged southeastern town

Melbourne: The Australian navy on Friday evacuated hundreds of tourists and residents trapped in a bushfire, as the catastrophic blazes ripped through the states of New South Wales and Victoria, killing at least 20 people and destroying nearly 500 homes, as the country braced for the worst during the weekend. By Natasha Chaku

FGN53 TURKEY-GHOSN-LD ESCAPE Turkish jet firm says employee falsified Ghosn records

Ankara (Turkey): A Turkish airline company whose jets were used to fly former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon said an employee falsified records and that Ghosn's name did not appear on any documentation related to the flights.

FGN37 IRAQ-US-EMBASSY US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to 'depart Iraq immediately'

Baghdad: The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. (AFP)

