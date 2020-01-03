Pompeo says U.S. committed to de-escalation after killing Soleimani

Washington is committed to "de-escalation" after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran's growing military influence in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Pompeo said on Twitter that he spoke to British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi about the U.S. decision to eliminate Soleimani, who commanded Iran's elite Quds Force.

