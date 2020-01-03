Pompeo says U.S. committed to de-escalation after killing Soleimani
Washington is committed to "de-escalation" after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran's growing military influence in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
Pompeo said on Twitter that he spoke to British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi about the U.S. decision to eliminate Soleimani, who commanded Iran's elite Quds Force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Mike Pompeo
- Dominic Raab
- Baghdad
- Iran
- Middle East
- British
- Quds Force
- China
ALSO READ
Iran urges fight against US 'economic terrorism' at Muslim summit
Iran calls for transport insurance for Muslim nations
Iran urges Muslim world to fight US 'economic terrorism'
UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression'
Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters