Pompeo says US 'committed to de-escalation' after Soleimani killing

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that the US was "committed to de-escalation" after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American strike. Pompeo tweeted that he had spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

"Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force," he wrote. "The US remains committed to de-escalation." The United States announced earlier that it had killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad's international airport.

