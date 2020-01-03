Left Menu
Development News Edition

Via discreet airport lounge, Ghosn masterminded mystery escape from Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:14 IST
Via discreet airport lounge, Ghosn masterminded mystery escape from Japan
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@carlosghosn)

Despite being one of the world's most-recognizable executives, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn probably embarked onto a private jet from a quiet lounge in Japan's third-largest airport on his astonishing escape from a fraud trial.

Somehow, Ghosn appears to have passed immigration and luggage checks before a flight to Istanbul from Kansai International Airport in western Osaka city, the plane's owner said, becoming one of the world's best-known fugitives. Details remain shadowy, but one employee of Turkish operator MNG Jet has admitted not including Ghosn's name in official documentation, the airline said.

"He would have had to go through as a passenger, perhaps in disguise," airport spokesman Kenji Takanishi told Reuters, amid multiple conspiracy theories over how Ghosn pulled off his exit. The slightly built Nissan boss does have experience in disguises: when first released on bail in March, he walked out of the detention center disguised as a workman to avoid media.

After landing in Turkey, Ghosn, who faced trial in Japan for financial misconduct charges that he denies, switched planes and flew on to his childhood home Lebanon. His escape capped a year-old saga shaking the global auto industry. Kansai airport spokesman Takanishi said privacy was a big attraction for wealthy travelers at the 300-square-meter "Premium Gate Tamayura" - which means "fleeting moment" - for private jets.

Even so, it remains a mystery how Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was able to orchestrate his departure despite being under strict surveillance by Japanese authorities, with movements and communications curtailed. EMBARRASSED SECURITY GUARDS

Private jet owners pay 200,000 yen ($1,850) to use the facility in Osaka, where normal immigration and baggage procedures apply. Luggage too large for the X-ray scan is opened and examined, Takanishi said, meaning it was unlikely Ghosn could have been smuggled on board. Yet immigration officials have no record of him leaving, public broadcaster NHK has reported.

"I think I would recognize Ghosn if I took a good look at his face, but we don't really look at people's faces," said a security guard at the private gate. "It would be harder to spot him if he was wearing a disguise or was in a group."

One airport official, who also declined to be identified, said airlines often outsource security and luggage checks to private security companies in Japan, unlike other countries where government or military officials normally do them. Outside the terminal entrance, a dedicated parking lot stands less than 100 meters away, allowing a degree of privacy not afforded to commercial jet passengers.

Security staff had all heard the reports Ghosn flew out under their noses. But they were trying to avoid talking about it given the potential blow to pride. ($1 = 108.0600 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices jumped nearly 3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the U.S. killing of Irans top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers. Traders were cle...

Man 'neutralized' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

Man neutralized after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb Police....

French police shoot dead man near Paris after stabbing attempt - BFM TV

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, Frances BFM TV reported.BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims...

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.Salvini was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020