Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethical veganism is a protected belief: UK judge

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:49 IST
Ethical veganism is a protected belief: UK judge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British judge ruled Friday that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is protected under anti-discrimination laws. The ruling came as part of an employment tribunal being heard in Norwich, eastern England, between Jordi Casamitjana and his former employers the League Against Cruel Sports, a group that campaigns against blood sports such as recreational hunting.

The decision "will influence the life of many vegans", said Casamitjana, who declined to discuss the rest of the ongoing case for legal reasons. Judge Robin Postle determined that ethical veganism meets the tests required to be a philosophical belief and is therefore protected under the Equality Act 2010.

Ethical vegans follow a vegan diet but also exclude animal-derived products such as wool and leather from their daily lives. They also try to abstain from using items such as cosmetics that underwent animal testing.

Spanish-born Casamitjana, 55, says he was fired from an animal welfare charity for raising concerns about its pension fund's alleged investment in companies that use animal testing. He claims he was unfairly disciplined for making this disclosure and that his dismissal by the League Against Cruel Sports was due to his vegan beliefs.

The league says he was dismissed for gross misconduct. Following Friday's decision, the tribunal will go on to determine whether the League Against Cruel Sports treated Casamitjana less favorably due to his belief in ethical veganism.

"I was successful because of the weight of the evidence. It's so obvious that veganism is a philosophical belief," said Casamitjana. He said the judge's decision would help promote veganism.

"Vegans that might be afraid about talking about their belief, that might be feeling that they are not welcome, they will feel empowered now," he told reporters. "They will be more expressive in manifesting that veganism. That expression will create more vegans and more vegans will help more animals, the environment, health. It will be a domino effect."

Britain's 2010 Equality Act says a "philosophical belief" must be genuine "and not an opinion or viewpoint based on the present state of information available". To be protected under the act, a belief must meet certain tests, including being worthy of respect in a democratic society, not being incompatible with human dignity and not conflicting with the fundamental rights of others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season.T...

Kota infant deaths: NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary, seeks detailed report in 4 weeks

Taking a suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of more than 100 children at a government-run hospital in Kota district in December, the National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan...

Warren raised $21.2 million for White House bid in 2019's final quarter

Elizabeth Warren raised 21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019, dropping slightly from the prior quarter but finishing the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech, h...

Award-winning Congolese singer Banza takes sudden fame in her stride

Plucking the opening bars of her song Tere Mbi on a guitar in a dingy studio in central Kinshasa, Congolese singer Celine Banza is blinded by a spotlight propped up by a brick and a piece of folded cardboard.The 22-year-old is still getting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020