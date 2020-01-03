Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rival Shi'ite leaders in Iraq call for US troop expulsion in rare show of unity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Rival Shi'ite leaders in Iraq call for US troop expulsion in rare show of unity
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rival Shi'ite political leaders on Friday called for American troops to be expelled from Iraq after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a senior Iranian general, in an unusual show of unity among factions that have squabbled for months. The United States killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's growing military influence in the Middle East, in an airstrike.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed. "We call on all national forces to unify their stance in order to expel foreign troops whose presence has become pointless in Iraq," said Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the powerful Badr Organisation militia.

Despite decades of enmity between Iran and the United States, Iran-backed militias and U.S. troops fought side-by-side during Iraq's 2014-2017 war against Islamic State militants. With their help, Iraq eventually succeeded in recapturing territory from jihadis who had overrun a third of the country.

Around 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, most of them in an advisory capacity. The militias were incorporated into government forces under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilisation Forces which Muhandis led. A U.S. troop withdrawal could seriously affect the ability of Iraqi armed forces to fight remnants of Islamic State, which has launched an insurgency since its 2017 territorial defeat.

It could also mean losing access to U.S. military hardware, as well as vital air support. Amiri leads a political bloc representing militia groups that has the second-largest number of seats in parliament.

Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who casts himself as a nationalist rejecting both U.S. and Iranian interference in Iraq and leads the assembly's largest bloc, mourned Soleimani and called on all sides to behave with "wisdom and shrewdness." But he also ordered followers to be ready to protect Iraq, days after declaring his willingness to work with political rivals to end the U.S. military presence in Iraq through political and legal means.

Together the two men could muster enough seats to pass legislation in parliament, although that outcome is not certain and would depend on garnering support from other parties. EXTRAORDINARY SESSION

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who leads a fragile coalition government installed by Sadr and Amiri, called for an extraordinary session of parliament to "take legislative steps and necessary provisions to safeguard Iraq's dignity, security, and sovereignty." For Amiri to get his wish, parliament would need to pass a law obliging the Iraqi government to ask U.S. troops to leave.

It requires a simple, not absolute, majority, said Iraqi legal expert Tariq Harb, but at least 165 lawmakers must vote for a decision to be valid. Sadr and Amiri together directly control 100 seats, not counting political allies, so those opposing any bill could block it by ensuring that a quorum of 165 is not present - a tactic often used in Iraqi politics.

Abdul Mahdi warned that the airstrike was "a dangerous escalation that will light the fuse of a destructive war in Iraq, the region, and the world." Both Sadr and Amiri's camps have signaled their readiness to use violence if politics fail to expel U.S. troops.

Qais al-Khazali, a member of Amiri's coalition who leads one of Iraq's most notorious militias in Asaib Ahl al-Haq, on Friday ordered his fighters to get ready for battle. "All fighters should be on high alert for the upcoming battle and great victory. The price for the blood of the martyred commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is the complete end to American military presence in Iraq," said Khazali.

Sadr's militia staged two violent uprisings against U.S. forces after they invaded Iraq and toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. Iraqi and U.S. officials at the time called him the biggest security threat in Iraq. The prospect of further turmoil follows months of anti-government protests in which at least 450 people were killed as security forces and militia fighters sought to quell the unrest.

Anger on the streets was driven partly by the role of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and of Tehran's influence over Iraqi politics more broadly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years. Boosted by demand for its ...

UN chief concerned over escalation in Gulf region after killing Iranian General

The UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in tension across the Gulf region, following the killing of a top Iranian General in Iraq, in an airstrike carried out by the United States. In a...

Soccer-Leicester unlikely to sign players in January - Rodgers

Leicester City could wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Leicester, Premier Lea...

Delhi govt launches fellowship programme for artists

To promote art and culture in the city and encourage artists excelling in street performance and theatre, the Delhi government on Friday launched a fellowship programme for them. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the programme a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020