Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Basra
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:35 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pxhere

U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the Oil Ministry said after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.

Hours after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was with him, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad urged all its citizens to leave Iraq immediately. Iraqi officials said the evacuation would not affect oil operations, production or exports from the country, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with output of about 4.62 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a Reuters survey of OPEC output.

Oil company sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that dozens of foreign workers were expected to fly out of the country. A Reuters witness saw a number of foreigners, including U.S. citizens, queuing to check-in at Basra airport and described the atmosphere as relaxed. Some were traveling to Dubai on airline FlyDubai and others were checking in at the Qatar Airways counter.

A spokesman for BP, which operates the giant Rumaila oil field near Basra, declined to comment. Rumaila produced around 1.5 million bpd as recently as April. Italian energy group Eni said the Zubair oil field, which produced around 475,000 bpd in 2018, was "proceeding regularly", adding it was closely monitoring the situation.

U.S. energy group Exxon Mobil declined to comment on whether it was evacuating staff but said the production "continues normally" at its West Qurna 1 oil concession in the south of the country near the Iranian border. "We continue to watch the situation closely," a spokeswoman said. Exxon removed around 60 foreign staff from West Qurna last May after attacks near its oil facilities. The employees returned about two weeks later after the government agreed to provide additional security.

Ian Bryant, Chief Executive of Canadian oilfield company Packers Plus said he was "more concerned than ever about the safety of our staff in Iraq", adding he was worried that U.S., British and Canadian citizens might get caught up in any unrest. Genel, an oil producer in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, said its operations were continuing normally. It did not comment on any staff movements.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum, which also operates in Kurdistan, said "while these events are taking place...Gulf Keystone is closely monitoring the situation and operations at (the Shaikan field) are carrying on as per usual". Norway's DNO did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Oil services firm Petrofac, which operates in Iraq, was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Security camera shows Ghosn leaving Tokyo home alone before his escape -NHK

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing of Iran commander

Washington, Jan 3 AFP Donald Trumps order to kill a top Iranian commander has laid bare Washingtons stark political divide, with Republicans rallying behind the president and Democrats warning that Fridays attack could trigger a devastating...

Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

Normal operations on Grey Line of Delhi Metro were affected for a brief while on Friday, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC tweeted that there was delay in services between Najafgarh and Dwarka.After some time, the metro ...

26-yr-old woman killed; FIR against in-laws

An FIR has been registered against the in-laws of a 26-year-old woman who was found hanging with a rope at her house in Radhey Shyam colony of Tronica city here, police said on Friday. The father of the deceased woman, Priya, had filed a po...

Here's Shoojit Sircar's cryptic take on Faiz controversy

After the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had a cryptic take on the burning controv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020