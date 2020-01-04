Left Menu
Ex-Stars coach Montgomery enters alcohol rehab

  • Updated: 04-01-2020 02:51 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 02:51 IST
Recently fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery announced Friday that he is entering an alcohol rehab program. Montgomery was fired on Dec. 10 due to "unprofessional conduct." He said the loss of his job led to the decision to seek help.

"Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call," the 50-year-old Montgomery said in a statement. "It was also the appropriate call. I let the team's front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team's decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. "I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone."

When the Stars fired Montgomery, they declined to provide specifics. They did say it wasn't due to performance nor was it due to treatment of past or present players. After Montgomery released his statement, Stars general manager Jim Nill told that the Dallas Morning News that the organization is "supportive of this decision by Jim."

"We hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it," Nill told the newspaper. Montgomery was dismissed with two seasons remaining on a four-year, $6.4 million contract. He had a record of 61-43-10 with Dallas.

In 2008, Montgomery was arrested for a DUI in Florida. The Stars were aware of that when they hired him. Before joining Dallas, Montgomery was a college hockey coach and guided Denver to an NCAA title in 2017. He had a 125-57-26 record in five seasons with the Pioneers.

--Field Level Media

