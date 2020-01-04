Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Italy's Atlantia slips further into 'junk' status on concession risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 04:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 04:25 IST
UPDATE 3-Italy's Atlantia slips further into 'junk' status on concession risks

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Friday suffered its second debt downgrade in a month, slipping further into junk territory, as the government considers revoking the group's motorway concession following a deadly bridge collapse. Controlled by Italy's Benetton family and in charge of the country's biggest motorway network, Atlantia SpA has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge operated by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people.

The Rome government is expected to discuss soon the possibility of revoking Autostrade's licence after recently passing measures to curb compensation owed for the early termination of a contract when the concession holder is in breach of its obligations. Citing increasing political pressure on Atlantia and risks over the concession, credit rating agency Moody's on Friday cut Atlantia's debt by one notch to "Ba2" - a month after depriving the group of its investment grade status.

It also pushed Autostrade's debt into "junk" by cutting its rating to "Ba1" from "Baa3," following a downgrade a month ago. The ratings remain under review for possible further cuts.

A source close to Autostrade last month told Reuters the loss of the concession without compensation could trigger a default on 16 billion euros ($18 billion) of debt at the company and parent Atlantia. Financial sources said the latest measures, contained in a government decree that needs to go through parliament, are estimated to reduce Atlantia's payout for the loss of the concession to around 8 billion euros from 23 billion euros previously.

"The government move exacerbates the confrontational stance towards Atlantia," Moody's said, flagging a rising likelihood of "detrimental actions" against Autostrade and of a prolonged legal battle. An Atlantia representative was not immediately available for comment late on Friday.

Deputy Transport Minister Giancarlo Cancelleri, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement that has led the charge against Atlantia, said in a newspaper interview on Friday that there were "no more alibis" for the company and that Rome would have to strip Autostrade of its contract. The PD party, a partner in the government coalition, has held a more cautious stance on the issue, favouring a renegotiation of the terms of Autostrade's concession.

However, negotiations between the group and the transport ministry have so far proved fruitless. The ministry this week froze toll hikes for 2020 after calling an emergency meeting with Autostrade when parts of the roof to a highway tunnel managed by the company collapsed near Genoa on Dec. 30.

Adding to Atlantia's woes, a legal probe into the safety of motorway viaducts following the bridge disaster has uncovered evidence of falsified safety reports for some viaducts operated by Autostrade, the police have said. Autostrade has always denied any wrongdoing.

Moody's said that, if proven valid, the allegations of falsified maintenance reports would highlight shortfalls in Autostrade's check system and undermine its credibility. ($1 = 0.8970 euro)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus has settled a 300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash We Cant Stop from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.Michael May, who perfor...

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

Southeast Australia faces another dangerous day for bushfires

Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably due to temperatures above 40C 104F and shifting, strong winds that will fan and spread the...

Avenatti says evidence he's cash-strapped doesn't belong in Nike extortion trial

Michael Avenatti does not want U.S. prosecutors to present evidence at his criminal trial this month that his alleged financial straits, including an inability to pay child support, gave the celebrity lawyer a motive to extort Nike Inc.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020