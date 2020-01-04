Left Menu
Iranian Gen Soleimani made death of innocent people his 'sick passion': Trump

  Updated: 04-01-2020 14:58 IST
US President Donald Trump has said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani had made the death of innocent people his "sick passion" and contributed to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London, a day after ordering the drone attack that killed the powerful Revolutionary Guards commander in Iraq. Soleimani, 62, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was killed when a drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday.

In his first comments since the killing of the Iranian military leader, Trump said that Soleimani had been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years. "The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani," Trump told reporters at his personal Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.

"Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani's many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over," he said. Trump said what the United States did yesterday should have been done a long ago.

"A lot of lives would have been saved. Just recently Soleimani led the brutal repression of protesters in Iran, where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government," he said. Amidst escalation of tension with Iran, Trump claimed Soleimani's killing will not lead to war.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. I have a deep respect for the Iranian people. They are remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change. "However, the Iranian regime's aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors, must end now. The future belongs to the people of Iran, those who seek peaceful co-existence and cooperation, not the terrorist warlords who plunder their nation to finance bloodshed abroad," he said.

Trump said in his direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the "number one terrorist" anywhere in the world. "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.

"Under my leadership, America's policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you. We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies," Trump said. "For years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force under Soleimani's leadership have targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen," he said in his remarks.

Trump said that the United States has the best military in the world. "We have the best intelligence in the world. If Americans anywhere are threatened, we have all of those targets already fully identified, and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary. And that, in particular, refers to Iran.

"Under my leadership, we have destroyed the ISIS territorial caliphate, and recently American special operations forces killed the terrorist leader known as al-Baghdadi. The world is a safer place without these monsters," the President added. The strike on Friday also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and some local Iran-backed militias.

He was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran behind Ayatollah Khamenei. His Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, reported directly to the Ayatollah and he was hailed as a heroic national figure. Iran has pledged retaliation.

