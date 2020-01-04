Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US

US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations, a US defense official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

"We will conduct limited anti-Islamic State group operations with our security partners where it mutually supports our force protection efforts," the official said.

"We have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops," the official added.

