Chad troops leave Nigeria with Boko Haram mission over: army

Chad's months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighboring Nigeria has ended and its 1,200-strong force withdrawn, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday.

"It's our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers months ago returning home. They have finished their mission," spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP.

"None of our soldiers remains in Nigeria," he added, without specifying whether they might be replaced following Friday's pullout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

