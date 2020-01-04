Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus of school children in Burkina Faso
Fourteen people were killed and nine wounded in a bomb attack on a bus carrying schoolchildren in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali on Saturday, two security sources and a police source said.
It was not clear who was responsible for the attack. It occurred in a region where Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have increased attacks over the past two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso
- Mali
- Kevin Liffey
- Islamic State
- al Qaeda
ALSO READ
Protests against CAA, NRC turning violent in BJP-ruled states: Nawab Malik
Macron says 33 'terrorists' killed by French forces in Mali
Locust invasion threatens Somali farmers with starvation
Macron says French forces kill 33 'terrorists' in Mali
Suicide bomb outside Somali hotel kills at least seven — military