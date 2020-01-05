Iraq declares three-day mourning for victims of US targeted airstrike in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi declared three days of mourning in the country, following the killing of Iran's IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and six others in the US targeted airstrike in Baghdad. Thousands of mourners on Saturday joined the formal funeral procession in Iraq for Soleimani, who was killed a day before near Baghdad's international airport in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump, reported CNN.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the killing of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.' He also said that Qassem was plotting attacks on US diplomats and military personnel before he was killed.

The attack came just days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, in response to the air attacks against Kataib Hezbollah - a member of the umbrella organisation that operates in Iraq and Syria. Iran is also observing three days of national mourning in honour of Soleimani who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has promised to exact "harsh revenge" for the targeted killing. (ANI)

