Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 07:13 IST
Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Image Credit: Twitter (@Daimler)

German automaker Daimler AG said on Saturday it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.

The large recall covers more two dozen vehicles from C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class and E-Class model lines. The automaker said the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding room frame might not meet specifications and could lead to sunroofs detaching. Owners who paid for repairs for the issue will be able to seek reimbursements from Daimler. A Mercedes-Benz USA spokesman said on Saturday he did not have a worldwide vehicle total for the recall.

Dealers will inspect the glass panel bonding and replace the sliding roof if necessary, the company said. Last month, Mercedes-Benz USA agreed to a $20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls after a year-long U.S. government investigation into 1.4 million recalled vehicles.

Under the terms of the settlement, the automaker will pay $13 million and faces another $7 million fine if it does not comply with the agreement. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz pull away from Magic to win 5th straight

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Utah Jazz used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic, 109-96, Saturday at Amway Center. Mitchells effort, which included 14-of-21 shooting from the floor an...

Data to be collected in May 2020 to update National Population Register in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said a decision has been taken to update the National Population Register NPR and collection of data will be carried out from May 15 to 28 in the state. A decision has been taken to ...

UPDATE 1-Australian firefighters get brief reprieve as death toll rises

Fire threats eased in parts of southeastern Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and injured four firefighters, but authorities warned several fires were still burning at emergency levels and hot weather was ...

Texans cap comeback with OT win over Bills

Kaimi Fairbairn kicked a walk-off field goal after being set up by Deshaun Watsons memorable play, capping the Houston Texans comeback in a 22-19 overtime victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card game on Saturday. On the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020