REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  Updated: 05-01-2020 11:30 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 11:30 IST
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY/

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets after a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader, as tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn their deaths.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ New bushfire flares in southeast Australia as damage assessment begins

SYDNEY - A dangerous fire flared up in southeastern Australia on Sunday even as cooler conditions elsewhere allowed authorities to begin assessing the damage from heatwave-spurred blazes that swept through two states on Saturday. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING/ Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

NEW YORK - The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously. PEOPLE-ROD-STEWART/

Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported.

BUSINESS DAIMLER-RECALL/

Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs WASHINGTON - German automaker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) said on Saturday it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.

AMAZON-COM-GERMANY/ Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

BERLIN - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is considering opening stores in Germany, its second biggest market after the United States, the ecommerce company’s head in the country was quoted as saying on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber kicks off 2020 comeback with new single

LONDON - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber released his first solo single in four years on Friday, kicking off a career comeback that will see him release a new album, go on tour and star in a documentary series this year. AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES/

Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo era The Golden Globes kick off the Hollywood awards season on Sunday, but the most talked-about attraction at the customarily boozy dinner in Beverly Hills may be the wicked tongue of host Ricky Gervais.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Brady’s storied career.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-SPORT/ Djokovic concerned about smoke at Australian Open as bushfires continue to blaze

SYDNEY - Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic said he is concerned that smoke might cause some problems at the Australian Open later this month as bushfires continued to blaze across large sections of the southeast on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong march to disrupt retail businesses near the border with mainland China Hong Kong anti-government protesters to march in Sheung Shui to disrupt retail businesses near the border with mainland China.

5 Jan SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

The Spanish parliament votes on whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as PM The Spanish parliament holds a first vote on whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government.

He will need an absolute majority (176 votes) to be elected. Failing that a second vote on Jan 7 will be held.

5 Jan IRAQ-SECURITY/LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to speak following U.S. killing of Soleimani Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a televised address during a funeral ceremony rally to be held by the group on Sunday to mourn Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

5 Jan IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-CONGRESS (PIX)

White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike amid complaints from Democrats The White House sends to Congress formal notification of the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, amid complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval for the attack.

5 Jan ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/ (PIX) (TV) Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season

Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honors are wide open. 5 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams in panelist in San Diego Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in "Monetary Policy Frameworks in a World of Low Interest Rates" panel before the American Economic Association Annual Meeting, in San Diego, Calif.

5 Jan DAIMLER-RECALL/ (PIX)

Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs German automaker Daimler AG says it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.

5 Jan

