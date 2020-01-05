Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes for resumption in military cooperation: Report

Pakistan has extended tacit support to the United States over its action against Iran earlier this week in exchange for the resumption of military cooperation with Washington, in a move that led to the latter authorising the reinstatement of a military training and educational program which had remained suspended for two years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:32 IST
Pak ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes for resumption in military cooperation: Report
Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has extended tacit support to the United States over its action against Iran earlier this week in exchange for the resumption of military cooperation with Washington, in a move that led to the latter authorising the reinstatement of a military training and educational program which had remained suspended for two years. Citing Intelligence sources, Asian Lite reported that Islamabad, which blamed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major Gen Qassem Soleimani Soleimani for Baloch militant attacks against its forces, found an opportunity to "kill two birds with one stone" when Washington sought its support after the airstrikes near the Baghdad international airport.

It may be noted that the Washington's announcement to authorise the resumption of International Military Education and Training (IMET) for strengthening "military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security" came hours after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa in the aftermath of the airstrike. "Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The Iran regime's actions in the region are destabilising and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver," Pompeo had tweeted.

Pakistan has remained conspicuous by its silence over the US airstrikes and subsequent escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. Citing a leaked letter of Pakistan Foreign Ministry, The Asian Lite report further asserted that as many as 14 members of Pakistan Armed Forces were killed recently by "Baloch militants" based in Iran. It was one of the several attacks sponsored by Iranian intelligence chief Soleimani against Pakistan.

The IMET programme was frozen for Pakistan by the Trump Administration two years ago due to Islamabad's lack of action against terror groups. It may be noted that the State Department administers IMET, a programme which offers spaces to foreign military officers at US military education institutions, such as the US Army War College and the US Naval War College.

Pakistan-based The News International has reported a State Department spokeswoman as saying that the programme "provides an opportunity to increase bilateral cooperation between our countries on shared priorities... We want to continue to build on this foundation through concrete actions that advance regional security and stability." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

United States President Donald Trumps claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi wont hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Min...

UPDATE 2-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan on Sunday said it would tighten immigration measures after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the country while on bail, its first official response to an astonishing escape that has transformed the executive into an international f...

Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

The body of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, arrived on Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners, as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020