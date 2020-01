Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS LOADSHEDDING TO BE TERMINATED AT 2300 HOURS LOCAL TIME ON SUNDAY, EARLIER THAN PLANNED

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS NO LOADSHEDDING EXPECTED ON MONDAY Source text : http://bit.ly/2QrdypW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.