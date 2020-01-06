Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. 'Succession' named best TV drama

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 07:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 07:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. 'Succession' named best TV drama
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday with cutting jokes about the rise of streaming services, diversity in Hollywood and the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the industry. HBO's media dynasty show "Succession" was named best TV drama series, while British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Russell Crowe and Ramy Youssef won acting awards for TV shows "Fleabag," "The Loudest Voice" and "Ramy," respectively.

Crowe was absent on Sunday, deciding to remain at home in Australia where the nation is fighting devastating bushfires. South Korean directors Bong Joon Ho's social satire "Parasite" was named best foreign language drama.

Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with jokes that drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities. Actor Tom Hanks was shown on screen looking particularly uncomfortable. Gervais quipped that many actors had abandoned traditional television networks and movie studios for streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Studios and Apple TV+.

The remainder opted for superhero movies, he said. "Their job isn't acting anymore. Their job is going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids," he joked. Gervais noted that the room was packed with entertainment executives "They are all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for you," he said, referring to the American journalist whose reports helped fuel the sexual misconduct scandal that has swept Hollywood over the past two years.

While preparing for the show's traditional In Memoriam segment, Gervais said he resisted. "When I saw the list of people who died, it wasn't diverse enough. I thought 'Nah. Not on my watch.'" In the movie awards, to be announced later on Sunday, Netflix's wrenching "Marriage Story" and its costly gangster epic "The Irishman" lead the drama field. Immersive World War One movie "1917" and religious biography "The Two Popes" round out the movie drama contenders.

One of the closest contests is for best movie drama actor between publicity-averse stars Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver. Phoenix's terrifying "Joker" performance has made him a force to be reckoned with this year, while Driver's heart-wrenching role as a father resisting divorce and its consequences follows acclaimed turns as villain Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and political tale "The Report."

A win in the best movie drama or comedy/musical fields by Netflix would mark the biggest Hollywood breakthrough so far by streaming services that have revolutionized the entertainment industry. Netflix leads the pack with a total of 34 nominations across film and television. One of the few actor shoo-ins on Sunday appears to be Renee Zellweger for her role as the legendary entertainer Judy Garland in "Judy."

Lopez, who wowed audiences as a feisty pole dancer in "Hustlers," which she also produced, appears to be the favorite for the supporting actress statuette, while Pitt is the presumed front-runner for his supporting role as a 1960s stunt man in the nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," awards watchers say. On the television side, actress Jennifer Aniston crowned her return to the small screen with an acting nomination for "The Morning Show," one of the first offerings from Apple TV+.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to "right path"

The new head of Chinas liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to the right path. Luo Huini...

Cricket-Australia declare second innings, New Zealand chase 416

Australia declared their second inning closed on 217 for two an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday, presenting New Zealand with an unlikely victory target of 416.New Zealand had five runs added to their...

Soccer-Man Utd's Maguire an injury doubt for League Cup semi - Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss Tuesdays League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who was signed by ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns move by Venezuela's ruling party to seize Congress

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuelas ruling Socialist party to install a new head of Congress after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020